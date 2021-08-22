Economist Linda Yueh: ‘Experts often get things wrong, so I’m cautious’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When it comes to COVID-19, the disease is far more dangerous than the cure. That’s the finding of a large new study carried out in the United Kingdom. It determined that there’s a far greater risk of developing blood clots from a COVID-19 infection than from getting a jab of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine designed to protect people against the disease.