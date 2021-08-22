Expect a Pro-Bowl Caliber Season from Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman in 2021

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, currently of the Baltimore Ravens, tuned in to watch his former teammates take on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday evening. The offseason has been spent pondering which of the veteran receivers in Kansas City would step up and fill in for Watkins. He was the No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs for three seasons and his offseason departure left a void. When healthy, he was a big piece of what they did offensively. As he watched the first quarter of the game, Watkins cast a vote on Twitter toward a pair of players who could become his successors in Kansas City.