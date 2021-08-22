Expect a Pro-Bowl Caliber Season from Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman in 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs selected speedster Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In just two seasons, the Georgia product has made a noticeable impact on offense and special teams, even making the Pro Bowl his rookie year as a returner. Though he hasn’t put up phenomenal receiving numbers and has largely been overshadowed by star WR Tyreek Hill, Hardman seems primed to have a breakout season in 2021 playing alongside Patrick Mahomes that could get him back to the Pro Bowl.prosportsoutlook.com
