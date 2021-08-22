Cancel
Expect a Pro-Bowl Caliber Season from Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman in 2021

By Ryan Lee
prosportsoutlook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs selected speedster Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In just two seasons, the Georgia product has made a noticeable impact on offense and special teams, even making the Pro Bowl his rookie year as a returner. Though he hasn’t put up phenomenal receiving numbers and has largely been overshadowed by star WR Tyreek Hill, Hardman seems primed to have a breakout season in 2021 playing alongside Patrick Mahomes that could get him back to the Pro Bowl.

NFLfantasypros.com

Mecole Hardman scores a touchdown in Preseason Week 2 win

Hardman led the Chiefs in targets on Friday, including a 17-yard touchdown reception on a nice in-breaking route to close the first half. The third-year wideout is a polarizing player for fantasy and could have scored two touchdowns when Patrick Mahomes targeted him three consecutive times in the red zone during the first quarter. Hardman is the WR55 in half-PPR formats and can be drafted at the beginning of the 11th round.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mecole Hardman with the catch of the night

It might be early in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season but the race for catch of the week might effectively be over, and Mecole Hardman is your winner. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver got into the end zone on Friday night with this sensational adjustment and grab on a throw from backup Chad Henne on a vertical route:
NFLUSA Today

Sammy Watkins voices support for former Chiefs teammates Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, currently of the Baltimore Ravens, tuned in to watch his former teammates take on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday evening. The offseason has been spent pondering which of the veteran receivers in Kansas City would step up and fill in for Watkins. He was the No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs for three seasons and his offseason departure left a void. When healthy, he was a big piece of what they did offensively. As he watched the first quarter of the game, Watkins cast a vote on Twitter toward a pair of players who could become his successors in Kansas City.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Chiefs' Mecole Hardman makes incredible TD catch

After playing just five snaps in the preseason opener last week, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman featured prominently for the offense during Friday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Georgia standout was targeted eight times in the first half alone, hauling in four of those passes...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mecole Hardman delivers incredible highlight in over-the-middle catch

Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman has easily transitioned his speed to the NFL, and after he caught a touchdown pass in the national title game, Hardman has gone on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. But his latest highlight-reel grab came over the middle in the...
NFLBleacher Report

Mecole Hardman's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Chiefs' 2nd Preseason Game

Things are looking up for Mecole Hardman as a viable fantasy option coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Friday's preseason game. Hardman's final stat line isn't going to immediately stand out, but there are reasons for optimism going forward. The 23-year-old had four receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown on eight targets.
NFLCBS Sports

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets rushing attempt

Hardman was not targeted but rushed once for eight yards in Friday night's 28-25 preseason win over the Vikings. Hardman saw the field with Kansas City's starters before Demarcus Robinson, furthering the notion that his role will be expanded this season following Sammy Watkins' departure. Although he wasn't targeted Friday, the Chiefs still managed to get the ball in Hardman's hands offensively, looking to capitalize on his blazing speed. In such an explosive offense, Hardman is certainly a player to keep in mind for season-long formats and DFS lineups going into a Week 1 battle against the Browns.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLMix 93.1

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Tweets Throwback Pic of Her NFL MVP and Garth Brooks

Last weekend Garth Brooks played for over 70,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, which is just about how many people flooded the stands, pre-COVID, for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes each Sunday. The 2018 NFL MVP's mom, Randi Mahomes, commemorated Garth's show at her son's adopted home...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Sterling Skye Mahomes attends her first Chiefs training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs broke training camp practice for the last time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had some special visitors for his last training camp practice before the preseason. After practice, Mahomes posted a photo on his Instagram account with his guests. The picture showed him with fiancee Brittany Matthews and five-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The caption of the photo read: “Sterling’s First Camp!”

