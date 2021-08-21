8/21/2021 - Homicide at 803 Magnolia Way NW
Investigators confirm this is an active homicide investigation. On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 3:55pm officers responded to 803 Magnolia Way NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.www.atlantapd.org
