Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

8/21/2021 - Homicide at 803 Magnolia Way NW

atlantapd.org
 7 days ago

Investigators confirm this is an active homicide investigation. On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 3:55pm officers responded to 803 Magnolia Way NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnolia#Atlanta Police Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

8/21/2021 - Person Shot at 360 Auburn Ave NE

On Saturday August 21, 2021,at around 4:30am officers responded to 521 Hank Aaron Dr SW on a report of two persons shot. On scene officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been shot in the area of 360 Auburn Ave NE. Aggravated Assault Unit investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

8/22/2021 - Homicide at 495 Whitehall St SW

On Sunday August 22, 2021, at around 12:45am officers responded to 495 Whitehall St SW on a report of persons shot. On scene officers located three victims, all adult males, in the parking lot of the location. All three victims were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine what led to the incident.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

UPDATE: Arrest made 8/24/2021 - Homicide at 2498 Perry Blvd NW

On Monday August 23, 2021, at around 11:35pm officers responded to 2498 Perry Blvd NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

8/24/2021 - Homicide at 2498 Perry Blvd NW

On Monday August 23, 2021, at around 11:35pm officers responded to 2498 Perry Blvd NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Police Release Victim Name In NW OKC Homicide

Police have released the name of the victim and suspect in a NW OKC homicide that occurred Thursday morning. Germont Mason was found dead inside a home with gunshot wounds. Sarah Jackson has been arrested in connection to the murder. Police say, they believe the two got into a verbal...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Homicide Suspect’s Amtrak Escape Attempt Ends In Fatal Chicago Gunfight

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland homicide suspect’s getaway attempt on a cross-country Amtrak train ended with his death in an exchange of gunfire with transit police inside Chicago’s Union Station, authorities said Friday. Oakland police PIO Officer Johnna Watson said 33-year-old Jamal Taylor was wanted in connection with the August 20th slaying of 55-year-old Robert Herron. Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:20 a.m. in the 8800 block of International Boulevard. Arriving officers discovered Herron suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. Police said the gunman fled and remained at large. The investigation identified Taylor as...
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

08/25/2021 - Person Kidnapped at 612 Magnolia St NW

On Wednesday August 25, 2021, at around 4:20am officers were dispatched to 612 Magnolia St NW on a report of a kidnapping. On scene officers spoke to the caller who advised that his girlfriend had been kidnapped at gunpoint. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect know each other, and the incident is domestic in nature. The female was able to escape and returned home unharmed. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

8/22/2021 - Person Shot at 1001 Stonewall Dr SE

On Sunday August 22, 2021, at around 3:30am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1001 Stonewall Dr SE. On scene officers found the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. The victim told investigators that he was robbed and shot by a male acquaintance while they were in a nearby park. After shooting the victim, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Person Shot: 420 Thomasville Blvd SW

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 12:43 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 420 Thomasville Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary Investigation indicates the incident is confirmed to be related to the fatal shooting that occurred earlier at the location 440 Thomasville Blvd. SW. (Reference case#212360541) Investigators are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oxygen

Family Believes Body Of Missing Teen Found, Final Moments Captured On Facetime

Family members of a missing Oklahoma teen, whose final moments were captured on a Facetime video call, say their search may finally be over. Haylie Gonzalez, 17, disappeared after attending a Fourth of July party thrown by Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, as previously reported. Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was charged after he confessed to shooting the teen and live-streaming Gonzalez as she succumbed to her injuries in the passenger’s seat of his car.
Butler, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Identify Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have identified the Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect earlier this week. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill released an update on the officer’s condition Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years. (Photo provided by Butler City Police Department) Police say Sulerud is still in critical condition and is stable. After the alleged attack, he was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery. “Chief O’Neill believes that Officer Sulerud is a man of great integrity...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Former professional clown charged with killing daughter in 30-year-old cold case

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured...
Roseville, MNPioneer Press

Roseville man found not guilty in fatal shooting outside Billy’s on Grand

A Roseville man was found not guilty by a jury Friday in Ramsey County District Court in the fatal shooting of a St. Paul man last September. Demond Adante Dawson, 24, was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Albert Dwayne Stevens, 29, outside Billy’s on Grand, a bar on Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Dawson was originally charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder. Stevens was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the leg.
Pennsylvania StateWOLF

PSP seek wanted man charged with involuntary manslaughter

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, burglary, and other related offenses. A warrant has been issued for Korey J. Ball who is believed to have fled to Blairstown or Parsippany, New Jersey. Ball is...
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1959 Lakewood Ave SW

After further investigation, detectives confirmed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. On 8/24/21 around 11:54 am, officers responded to a male shot at the location of 1959 Lakewood Ave SW. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers on scene were unable to establish a crime scene and locate any witnesses or shell casings consistent to where the victim stated the shooting occurred. There is no suspect information available to release at this time as investigation remains active and ongoing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy