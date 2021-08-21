8/21/2021 - Homicide at 803 Magnolia Way NW

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured...