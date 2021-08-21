Cancel
8/21/2021 - Person Shot at 360 Auburn Ave NE

atlantapd.org
 8 days ago

On Saturday August 21, 2021,at around 4:30am officers responded to 521 Hank Aaron Dr SW on a report of two persons shot. On scene officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been shot in the area of 360 Auburn Ave NE. Aggravated Assault Unit investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Person
Hank Aaron
Public Safety

Person Shot: 151 Cleveland Ave SW

Preliminary Information: On 8/17/21, around 3:37 pm, officers responded to 151 Cleveland Ave SW. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Public Safety

UPDATE: Arrest made 8/24/2021 - Homicide at 2498 Perry Blvd NW

On Monday August 23, 2021, at around 11:35pm officers responded to 2498 Perry Blvd NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Public Safety

8/21/2021 - Homicide at 803 Magnolia Way NW

Investigators confirm this is an active homicide investigation. On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 3:55pm officers responded to 803 Magnolia Way NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his wounds. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Public Safety

08/21/2021 - Person Shot at 497 Norfolk St NW

On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 4:38am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 497 Norfolk St NW. On scene officers found an adult female with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the preliminary investigation found that the wound was accidentally self-inflicted. No charges are anticipated in this incident.
Public Safety

8/22/2021 - Person Shot at 1001 Stonewall Dr SE

On Sunday August 22, 2021, at around 3:30am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1001 Stonewall Dr SE. On scene officers found the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. The victim told investigators that he was robbed and shot by a male acquaintance while they were in a nearby park. After shooting the victim, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safety

08/25/2021 - Person Shot at 3843 Jonesboro Rd SE

On Wednesday August 25, 2021, at around 3:45am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3843 Jonesboro Rd SE. On scene officers found an adult female victim with two grazing wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed that two males at the location were in a dispute which escalated to gunfire and the victim was struck by stray rounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safety

8/15/21 "Person Shot" 248 Wellington St

Preliminary Information: On 8/15/21, around 2:36 am, officers responded to a Person Shot at 248 Wellington St. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim stated during a physical altercation the suspect's weapon was accidentally discharged and grazed the victim. After the altercation, the suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was provided. The victim refused to cooperate during the investigation and refuse to be transported for medical attention. This investigation continues.
Public Safety

Person Shot: 420 Thomasville Blvd SW

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 12:43 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 420 Thomasville Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary Investigation indicates the incident is confirmed to be related to the fatal shooting that occurred earlier at the location 440 Thomasville Blvd. SW. (Reference case#212360541) Investigators are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Public Safety

Person Shot: 1683 Lakewood Ave.

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 2:39 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 1683 Lakewood Ave SE. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers have established a crime scene as Investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Public Safety

08/25/2021 - Person Kidnapped at 612 Magnolia St NW

On Wednesday August 25, 2021, at around 4:20am officers were dispatched to 612 Magnolia St NW on a report of a kidnapping. On scene officers spoke to the caller who advised that his girlfriend had been kidnapped at gunpoint. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect know each other, and the incident is domestic in nature. The female was able to escape and returned home unharmed. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safety

8/21/2021 - Person Shot at 3601 Martin L King Jr Dr NW

On Saturday August 21, 2021, at around 4:20am officers were dispatched to 3601 Martin L King Jr Dr NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an unconscious adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Oklahoma City, OK

1 Person Shot, Rushed To Nearby Hospital In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said one person was shot multiple times near a metro hospital Wednesday night. The shooting happened near the intersection of Northeast 13th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was being jumped when her brother stepped in to help her. The brother was then shot...
Oklahoma City, OK
Oxygen

Family Believes Body Of Missing Teen Found, Final Moments Captured On Facetime

Family members of a missing Oklahoma teen, whose final moments were captured on a Facetime video call, say their search may finally be over. Haylie Gonzalez, 17, disappeared after attending a Fourth of July party thrown by Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, as previously reported. Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was charged after he confessed to shooting the teen and live-streaming Gonzalez as she succumbed to her injuries in the passenger’s seat of his car.
Public Safety
The Charleston Press

Violent woman beat other woman driver with hammer in front of her minor children for cutting her way, tried to take the 5yo children out of the car too

Road rage is something that almost every driver will experience at least once in their life and usually these incidents finish with just a short argument, but sometimes violent and nervous drivers go much further and cause incidents that result with beating and even deaths. One such a violent driver...
Relationships
Daily Fort Worth

Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Shreveport, LA
BET

Three Fatally Shot During ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Gathering

Three people were reportedly shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana as a group gathered to participate in a “Milk Crate Challenge.”. Newsweek reports the shooting took place on August 22 outside of Linwood Public Charter School, where a group of men were filming and participating in the viral social media trend. The craze has amassed more than 15.3 million views on TikTok, having participants attempting to cross over a pyramid of plastic crates without falling.

