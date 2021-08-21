8/21/2021 - Person Shot at 360 Auburn Ave NE
On Saturday August 21, 2021,at around 4:30am officers responded to 521 Hank Aaron Dr SW on a report of two persons shot. On scene officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been shot in the area of 360 Auburn Ave NE. Aggravated Assault Unit investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.www.atlantapd.org
Comments / 0