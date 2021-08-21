Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Taking a sound reading on each of Nebraska's 12 opponents this season

By Chris Basnett
HuskerExtra.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 record: 2-6 Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3. For a program facing a major rebuild, there seems to be plenty of optimism. That largely stems from Illinois native Bret Bielema coming home to be the team’s head coach after Lovie Smith went 17-39 in his tenure in Champaign. There’s enough returning on both sides of the ball to make things intriguing, especially with a manageable schedule. Bielema won’t turn it around overnight, but for the first time in a while, the Illini have a proven college coach who’s done it before in the Big Ten.

huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Madison, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Fordham Rams#American Football#Illinois Illini#Schedule#Fordham#Fcs Patriot League#Holy Cross#Buffalo Bulls#Mac#East Division#Sooners#Qb#Ou#Spartans#Michigan State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy