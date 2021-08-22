14048 Wiley Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Welcome to this meticulously maintained 5 bedroom beautifully designed transitional home in Glenmore Village of Charter Colony. Open and full of light this home offers wonderful space for entertaining. Lovely Dining room with tray ceiling, custom moulding and chandelier. Expansive Family Room flowing into Morning room with breakfast area and french doors leading to rear deck. Cozy sitting area with gas fireplace open to kitchen including granite countertops, stainless appliances, microwave, gas cooking, pantry and recessed lighting. First floor guest suite with separate entrance to hall bathroom completes the first floor. Second floor offers amazing Primary Bedroom with gas fireplace, sitting area, two HUGE walking-in closets (11x8 and 13x5) and newly renovated primary bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub and shower. There are 3 additional sizable bedrooms with spacious closets. Lower level has Home Theatre system with projector, Bar w/Brazilian quartzite countertops, two Samsung TV's, Refrigerator and Subzero ice maker. Walk out basement to patio. Access to community pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball & community events.This home is loaded with EXTRA'S and A MUST TO SEE!!