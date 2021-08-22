Why background noise at home is driving us mad – and how to get away from it

Just the other day, I was working from home while my two young adult sons were both isolating. One was on the PlayStation obliterating endless Action Man types, while the other was blasting old-school Pulp from his Spotify. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the tumble drier was humming, the oven fan was droning, the kettle was bubbling and my email was ping-ping-pinging. Suddenly, my two dogs, who must have detected a murmur only accessible to canine ears (how overwhelming must this modern world be for our pets?), started barking like loons. In a fit of acute tension, I bellowed at them, “Be quiet!” (Yes, I am aware of the irony).