When you say you’re busy, we get it. In between work, family and simply trying to carve time out for yourself, you might feel like it’s impossible to unwind. In fact, going home after a long day might not even feel like the sanctuary you’re hoping for, as it seems like you never fully catch up on sleep. Home is where you’re supposed to feel safe and secure, in addition to being the place you can let go of worries and relax. But if your home is full of clutter, it only adds to the madness. Here are ways to make your home more zen.