Kruger National Park. An upside down meander. August 2021

“You watch the slow lope of a lioness and forget to breathe. You marvel at the tripod of a giraffe bent to water.” – Jodi Picoult. Olifants camp was the next destination on this journey and, on this occasion, a golden rule had to be broken by virtue of the distance getting there being 154kms which was much further than the target of about 75kms travel between stops. The reason for this was largely not being able to book into any other camp closer to Lower Sabie as we had spent time camping a few years back at Satara. Not a problem as it afforded time to thread slowly to the end point taking in the spectacular Kruger tapestry of endless views and multiple brown and green colours. Impossible to get bored gazing at these surrounds.