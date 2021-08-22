Cancel
Kruger National Park. An upside down meander. August 2021

Cover picture for the article“You watch the slow lope of a lioness and forget to breathe. You marvel at the tripod of a giraffe bent to water.” – Jodi Picoult. Olifants camp was the next destination on this journey and, on this occasion, a golden rule had to be broken by virtue of the distance getting there being 154kms which was much further than the target of about 75kms travel between stops. The reason for this was largely not being able to book into any other camp closer to Lower Sabie as we had spent time camping a few years back at Satara. Not a problem as it afforded time to thread slowly to the end point taking in the spectacular Kruger tapestry of endless views and multiple brown and green colours. Impossible to get bored gazing at these surrounds.

David Attenborough
KGAB AM 650

Play Hooky! Visit a National Park for Free on August 25

Let's get out again before the cold weather starts to set in. Living where we live, it's safe to say that we love being outside. We have so many gorgeous places to visit right here in our own backyard. I think it we had our choice, we wouldn't work from home, we would work from outside.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Scouts visit national parks

Members of Harvard’s Scout Troop 1 traveled to Nevada on June 19 to begin a two-week journey through six national parks across Utah and Arizona: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, Arches, and Grand Canyon. The trip culminated with a three-day round-trip hike between the Grand Canyon’s south rim and the bottom, which included spending two nights under the stars. The trip had been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Troop 1 members say they are grateful to Scoutmaster Gary Madison for his meticulous planning of the trip.
Travelworldatlas.com

The Best National Parks In America

There are 63 different National Parks in the United States, spreading over 30 states and two American territories. The landscape, terrain and ecosystem of each offer stunning views, impressive wildlife, or natural phenomena to wow any nature enthusiast. Though each of the national parks have something to offer to visitors, this list aims to compile the ten best national parks. Of course, the ‘best’ list can be subjective, so take this as a starting off point to dive into the world of stunning American National Parks. This list includes some of the most iconic parks, and the most highly visited per year.
LifestyleArchDaily

National Parks: An Architectural Journey

The world is home to thousands and thousands of national parks – spaces allocated for conservation, hosting land usually left in its natural state for people to visit. The term “national park” itself differs in meaning around the world. In the United Kingdom, for example, the phrase simply describes a relatively undeveloped area that attracts tourists. In the United States, this terminology is a lot more rigid, describing 63 protected areas operated by the United States National Park service.
worldatlas.com

Glacier National Park

Covering an area of 4,100.77 sq. km, Glacier National Park is situated on the Canada-United States border, in the northwestern part of the US State of Montana. The Glacier National Park is bordered in the north by the Waterton Lakes National Park of the Canadian province of Alberta and the Akamina-Kishinena Provincial Park and the Flathead Provincial Forest in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The Park is also bordered by the Flathead River in the west; the Flathead National Forest in the southwest; the Lewis and Clark National Forest in the southeast and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the east. Glacier National Park is currently managed by the National Park Service and is one of the most visited national parks in the United States. It has been recorded that about 3.5 million visitors had visited the National Park in 2019.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Admission to National parks is free on Wednesday, August 25

PARK CITY, Utah — In honor of the National Park Service turning 105-years-old, entrance fees will be waived at all National parks on Wednesday, August 25. There will be numerous in-park programs going on across the country, along with virtual experiences. On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service, […]
goldrushcam.com

Yosemite National Park Fire Update for Friday, August 20, 2021 – Tiltill Fire at 1,960 Acres with 90% Containment

August 20, 2021 - As of August 19th, Yosemite has had 43 fires started by lightning and 11 human-caused fires for the 2021 calendar year. The park is utilizing a mix of strategies to suppress, monitor, or contain these fires throughout Yosemite's fire-adapted ecosystems. Currently there are four active fires, and these have all been contained or in the process of being contained using control lines and natural barriers.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Satellites reveal ocean currents are getting stronger, with potentially significant implications for climate change

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Adele Morrison, Research Fellow, Australian National University. Andrew Kiss, Research fellow, Australian National University. Andy Hogg, Professor, Australian National University. Josué Martínez Moreno, P.h.D. candidate, Australian National University. Matthew England,...
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

The Southwest Pacific Ocean Is Enduring the Wrath of the "Southern Blob"

While the 1958 classic, The Blob, is likely long before your time, you've probably seen clips of people frantically running from a ravenous alien that eats everything in its path. And although it's merely a fictitious sci-fi movie, it turns out there's a real-life blob in the southwest Pacific ocean. Known as the "Southern Blob," it's an unusually warm patch of water that experts believe its triggering ongoing droughts worldwide.
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists are using new satellite tech to find glow-in-the-dark milky seas of maritime lore

"The whole appearance of the ocean was like a plain covered with snow. There was scarce a cloud in the heavens, yet the sky … appeared as black as if a storm was raging. The scene was one of awful grandeur, the sea having turned to phosphorus, and the heavens being hung in blackness, and the stars going out, seemed to indicate that all nature was preparing for that last grand conflagration which we are taught to believe is to annihilate this material world."—Captain Kingman of the American clipper ship Shooting Star, offshore of Java, Indonesia, 1854.
Earth SciencePosted by
AFAR

Introducing the World’s Newest Ocean

As of June 2021, the Southern Ocean—the body of water surrounding Antarctica—is recognized as the world’s fifth. The National Geographic Society for the first time named the Southern Ocean as the newest of Earth’s five oceans. Dive into what it means for conservation—and travelers. Pop quiz: How many oceans are...

