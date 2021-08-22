Continued Scrutiny of SPACs and Media Statements

On July 29, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the SEC announced parallel charges against Trevor Milton, founder, former CEO and executive chairman, and largest shareholder of Nikola Corporation, an electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicle and energy company. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Milton with securities and wire fraud in a criminal indictment. The SEC charged Milton with securities fraud based on the same claims. These charges against Milton are notable for three reasons. First, they reflect the SEC’s ongoing focus on the SPAC market and de-SPAC mergers, highlighted most recently in the announcement of charges earlier this month involving a proposed merger between SPAC Stable Road Acquisition Company and Momentus, Inc. Second, they contain the Southern District of New York’s first allegations that touch upon the SPAC market. Third, the charges are a reminder that statements made on social or traditional media require as much care as statements made in formal SEC filings.