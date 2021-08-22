Cancel
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Martin Bell, Stephen Blake, Brooke Cucinella, Simpson, Thacher, Bartlett LLP
Harvard Health
 6 days ago

Martin Bell, Stephen Blake, and Brooke Cucinella are partners at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP. This post is based on a Simpson Thacher memorandum by Mr. Bell, Mr. Blake, Ms. Cucinella, Joshua Levine, Marc Berger, and Kathryn Wheelock. On July 29, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Harvard, MA
Massachusetts Business
New York State
Martin Bell
#Nikola Corporation#Sec#Sec#Momentus Inc
EconomyHarvard Health

On July 29, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the SEC announced parallel charges against Trevor Milton, founder, former CEO and executive chairman, and largest shareholder of Nikola Corporation, an electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicle and energy company. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Milton with securities and wire fraud in a criminal indictment. The SEC charged Milton with securities fraud based on the same claims. These charges against Milton are notable for three reasons. First, they reflect the SEC’s ongoing focus on the SPAC market and de-SPAC mergers, highlighted most recently in the announcement of charges earlier this month involving a proposed merger between SPAC Stable Road Acquisition Company and Momentus, Inc. Second, they contain the Southern District of New York’s first allegations that touch upon the SPAC market. Third, the charges are a reminder that statements made on social or traditional media require as much care as statements made in formal SEC filings.
