Dickson County, TN

Red Cross open shelters, to begin surveying flooded areas on Sunday

By Chuck Morris
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items, and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys, and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.

The Red Cross is assisting with partners setting up shelters in those counties.

“Our volunteers and staff will begin the response of surveying the area Sunday morning and will begin to assess the needs of each community we are serving following these storms,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for Red Cross of Tennessee, in a news release. “We are working with our local partners and government officials to ensure that recovery services are provided to begin helping the residents get back on their feet as quickly as we can.”

Red Cross volunteers have been trying to access areas affected to provide support to citizens. Unfortunately, several roads are still unpassable, but the disaster volunteers will continue to seek communities that need assistance as it is safe to do so.

Red Cross is supporting partners to set up shelters in areas where homes were damaged or destroyed.

Red Cross is working closely with local officials, community partners, and emergency management agencies to assess community needs.

The Red Cross will be in affected neighborhoods beginning Sunday to begin surveying the damage and have recovery items for residents.

“The safety of the disaster workforce and the people we serve is our top priority,” said Sullivan. “We are continuing to work under strict COVID protocols for the safety of both our clients and our volunteers.”

Authorities opened shelter locations at the following locations:

  • YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson
  • Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville
  • Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly
  • Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

