Texans vs Cowboys Highlights | Preseason Week 1

Patrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.