Texans vs Cowboys Highlights | Preseason Week 1

View more in
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFL|Posted byNESN
Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?
New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To The Thursday Cole Beasley News
It’s another day in the headlines for Cole Beasley. On Thursday, Beasley and another Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, announced they had been fined nearly $15K by the NFL for improper mask wearing. McKenzie shared the letter from the NFL on Twitter. Beasley reacted, confirming that he had been...
NFL|247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit identifies college QBs that could build NFL draft buzz in 2022
With the 2021 college football season right around the corner, all eyes will be on the quarterback class ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. During a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, college football expert Kirk Herbstreit identified four quarterbacks who really have a chance to have a breakout season.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cut, keep, or trade? Examining the Dallas Cowboys options regarding Jaylon Smith
Like it or not, Jaylon Smith has become the most polarizing player for the Dallas Cowboys. His steady decline in play and hefty contract have turned him into one of the most controversial players around Cowboys Nation and many fans are ready to pull the plug. The sad truth is...
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Ezekiel Elliott helps out Cowboys with important move
With the regular season opener for the Dallas Cowboys inching closer, star running back Ezekiel Elliott did the franchise a solid on Friday. Elliott restructured his contract, turning $8.6 million that was on it into a signing bonus to create more cap space this year for the Cowboys. Per Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com, the move helped Dallas get to now having $12 million in cap space available for the 2021 season.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys Getting Trade Calls: Can They Spare an O-Lineman?
FRISCO - In watching this Dallas Cowboys offensive line as a whole over the course of the spring and summer, I must say: It never occurred to me that the group - talented as it is - is also deep enough to trade away a piece. Which is why, according...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cowboys news: Donovan Wilson taken off practice field, Damontae Kazee absent early as COVID precaution
The Dallas Cowboys have one final preseason game left that will take place on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they will likely only field reserve players who are battling for the very last roster spots. Ultimately, though, they might have trouble fielding anybody this week at the safety position....
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Cowboys Wire Podcast: Anyone else notice Jaylon Smith's absence on Hard Knocks?
Nobody loves the spotlight like Jaylon Smith, except for maybe Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has never found a microphone he didn’t want to fondle nor a crowd he didn’t want to address. So given that his franchise that he has molded into a $6 billion nation-state is starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary this year, it’s no surprise that we’ve gotten a big dose of Jones front and center.
NFL|Pats Pulpit
Patriots reportedly acquire 2021 fifth-round pick Shaun Wade from Ravens in exchange for two late round picks
Update 8/26/2021: Patriots acquire 2021 fifth-round pick Shaun Wade from Ravens for a pair of late round picks. The compensation updates are in, and the Patriots will exchange a couple of late round draft picks for their newly acquired defensive back. According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, The Patriots...
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space
The Cowboys restructured the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday morning, moving part of his hefty salary to the front. In a nutshell, it doesn’t make much difference to Elliott’s financial status as his salary was already guaranteed for the year and he clearly wasn’t in danger of being released either this year or in 2022. That season was also guaranteed.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Preseason Week 3 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final preseason matchup on Sunday. It should be an interesting game, as it is the last chance Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff have to evaluate the team. The offense will be electric this year, but the...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away
On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFL|bardown.com
After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking
Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFL|therams.com
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos preseason game on Aug. 28. The Rams (0-2) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (2-0) on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 24, 2019, a 10-6 victory for the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Chiefs: Hilariously-bad NFL 100 vote is a huge insult to Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes deserves so much better, and at the very least folks around the NFL should know how to spell his last name. We need to know who did this. Mahomes is a former MVP and is the likely favorite to win the award this season for a reason. While the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City is favored to win it all this season and loaded up on the offensive line, a clear area of weakness for them by the end of last season.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
2 Vikings first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season
With the NFL season about to kick off, the Minnesota Vikings will be finalizing their roster in the coming days. The preseason has offered some insight on the team so far, but the coaching staff will have some tough decisions to make. Most of the Vikings’ starting lineup is a...
NFL|cbslocal.com
Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
NFL|247Sports
The Recap - Preseason Week 1 - Packers/Texans
The Packers’ 26-7 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans won’t go down as one of the most exciting, thrilling, or entertaining games in the history of Lambeau Field, but thankfully for the Packers, and their fans, this game had absolutely nothing to do with the result on the scoreboard.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Practice Points: Dak Goes Deep; Collins Exits
FRISCO, Texas – Training camp is winding to a close, but you wouldn't know it from the work at practice. In their last padded practice before the preseason finale, the Cowboys got after it in a spirited session. With Saturday's practice serving as a lighter workload, this was the last opportunity for full look at the roster before Sunday's kickoff against Jacksonville.
Comments / 0