Traverse City, MI

Alongside Local Road Construction, DTE Has Its Own Major Projects Underway

traverseticker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s behind all that construction underway near Interlochen and Grawn, or around the Central High School neighborhoods in Traverse City? In the midst of a heavy road construction summer in northern Michigan, DTE Energy has also been busy with two major gas line projects – one intended to add redundancy to DTE’s local gas line system, the other a $3.5 billion effort to replace aging lines.

