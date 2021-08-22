Alongside Local Road Construction, DTE Has Its Own Major Projects Underway
What’s behind all that construction underway near Interlochen and Grawn, or around the Central High School neighborhoods in Traverse City? In the midst of a heavy road construction summer in northern Michigan, DTE Energy has also been busy with two major gas line projects – one intended to add redundancy to DTE’s local gas line system, the other a $3.5 billion effort to replace aging lines.www.traverseticker.com
