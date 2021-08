Small Works Holiday Exhibition - Call For Entry

The Artists of Picacho Hills (APH) will display their artwork in the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) main gallery, 250 W. Amador Ave., during the month of September. The group was founded in 2008 by artists living in the Picacho Hills community with a shared interest in promoting the arts. Its mission is to provide members support and networking opportunities in the local community. The artisans in the group work in many different mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, textile, quilting and multimedia.