The Cape Cod National Seashore protects 43,607 acres that include beaches, ponds, and forest. About one-third of that acreage is made of long stretches of sand dunes. Along the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown is an area of the Cape Cod National Seashore where dunes were formed soon after a glacial retreat and have created a landscape unlike any other you’ll find in the country. And around these vast dunes are 19 historic dune shacks. While you can take an arduous hike through long stretches of sand dunes and see the shacks on foot, it’s best to take a guided SUV tour with Art’s Dune Tours out of Provincetown.