Dogepalooza, a Dogecoin music festival named after Lollapalooza, is set to take place this fall. Based on the meme cryptocurrency backed by Elon Musk, the upcoming event is “specially designed as an innovative fun way to bring the Doge community together to share their passion and love for Dogecoin,” as explained on its official website. In addition to the festival itself, the Dogecoin community aims to “give back to the community by supporting and donating [proceeds] to both local and national charities.”