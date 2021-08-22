Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

If you think you're too old to try something new, then you'll think again when you meet Victory Centre of Bartlett resident Helen Frank. At age 96, Frank began creating fine art for the very first time in her life, and now, at 100 years old, she is hosting her first solo art exhibit at Arts in Bartlett.
A Putnam County-based woodblock printmaker will present his work at Crawfordsville District Public Library’s Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery in an exhibit opening this week. M. Rees is a nationally recognized artist whose projects are part of the permanent collection of the Indiana Bar Association, the Putnam County Historical Society and the Putnam County Museum. His work is also featured at Athens Arts and other galleries across the eastern United States. He owns the independent print shop Wildwood Press.
WINONA LAKE – Mark Bleshenski, a Michigan-based studio artist, will present works from his PLUMBUM series, as well as his new glassworks, on Thursday, Sept. 16, during the opening reception for his exhibit at Grace College. The reception will be in the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer...
CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known only publicly as Banksy is coming to Chicago. “The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum. The pieces include canvasses, prints and sculptures and are from private collections. Stencils by the street artist have appeared on the walls of buildings — even a British prison, bridges and streets across the globe. Some of his most recognizable stencils and murals include “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper, “Girl with Balloon” and “I Remember When All This Was Trees.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) —A new exhibition is on display at the Arthur Roger Gallery at 432 Julia St in New Orleans. The exhibition showcases the beauty in America’s black culture. Tim Francis is the Exhibition Curator of the new exhibition titled “Black Beauty.” The collection of art is a...
MARQUETTE — Kelly Gilligan will be showing her work as the guest artist for the month of August at the Zero Degrees Gallery on 525 N. Third St. in Marquette. There will be a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at the gallery. “The public...
WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design unveils its 2021-2022 season with exhibitions focusing on the professional practice of faculty in UCM Art and Design, along with a photography exhibition celebrating UCM’s sesquicentennial. Opening Aug. 18, the annual Art and Design Faculty Exhibition will feature...
The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery at the College of the Holy Cross will present an exhibition of artwork by the acclaimed African American artist Elizabeth Catlett during the fall semester. “The Art of Elizabeth Catlett from the Collection of Samella Lewis” will be on view from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Dec. 15, 2021.
Astronomer and astrophotographer Norman Nasise, M.D., peered at the moon for the first time at age 12 through his neighbor’s eight-inch telescope, built from WWII surplus parts and he has been obsessed with astronomy ever since. A life long love of the dark sky has resulted in he and astrophotographer Brent Simons capturing stunning images through their telescopes of the vibrant colors and details of stars, planets, nebula and other celestial phenomena from the deep galaxies of space light years away.
The "Magic Thursday" artists came together as a group because they shared a passion for creating art. During the summer months, the group paints en plein air at a variety of locations in the Grand Traverse region. They share studio space at Crooked Tree Art Center during the winter months. Participating artists include Sue Bowerman, Nan Frankland, Ruth Kitchen, Sherry McNamara, Dorothy Mudget, Marilyn Rebant (EMME), & Laura Swire. The exhibit is on display Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm, & during events in July & Aug.
A Boutique Music Festival: Art, music, community, food. Music by Joshua Davis, Laura Rain & the Caesars, The Stovetop Bernard Lavengood Trio, Dana Falconberry, Mark Lavengood, Crys Matthews, Jordan Hamilton, A.S. Lutes, Emma Cook, Evie, & Conor Lynch. Prices range from $35-$275.
Fri 8/27 @ 7-9PM There may be no oceans anywhere near northeast Ohio but the colorful life found among ocean reefs fascinates Kent-area artist Grace Nestor-Louie, who works in oils, drawn to their vivid colors. Though she’s self-taught she’s drawn and painted her whole life, and last year, she took...
This exhibition features works by Tusen Takk's July artist-in-residence. Runs July 25 - Aug. 29. Nishiki Sugawara-Beda is a Japanese-American visual artist based in painting & installation, & has an MFA from Indiana University & a BA from Portland State University. She exhibits her work in solo & group exhibitions nationally & internationally to promote cultural diversity & exchange. Open Weds. through Sun. from 11am-4pm.
The art in Pieces, a solo exhibition by Caroline Lathan-Stiefel on view at Sandler Hudson Gallery, uses objects from the artist’s possessions that float in the architectural space of the gallery. Held together by thin wire or thread, with parts salvaged from old milk cartons and fabrics saved and dyed, these works are like quilted mosaics of color and form, gentle abstractions containing signs and symbols. Only one work is actually suspended, but the lightness and openness of these works makes them appear to pulsate with energy on the wall.
TIFTON — The Plough Gallery hosted a reception to celebrate an exhibit displaying the work of Valdosta artist Craig Hawkins, which has been showing at Plough since early July. The first of Hawkins' works to be displayed at the gallery, the exhibit, titled "Personal SPACE," features 12 paintings from his...
What a year 2021 has been for Dance Gallery Chicago!. Nothing can keep its dancers down, and the students’ passion for dance, training and artistry forges on!. In the heart of Beverly at 10628 S. Western Ave., Dance Gallery Chicago offers dancers performance opportunities all year long. This year, its...
Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
A showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. The exhibition takes place Nov. 5 – Dec. 16. Exhibition registration is now open. For more info go to GlenArborArt.org/ARTISTS, & click on the Call For Entry tab.
