Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known only publicly as Banksy is coming to Chicago. “The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum. The pieces include canvasses, prints and sculptures and are from private collections. Stencils by the street artist have appeared on the walls of buildings — even a British prison, bridges and streets across the globe. Some of his most recognizable stencils and murals include “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper, “Girl with Balloon” and “I Remember When All This Was Trees.”