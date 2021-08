While it is tough to hack the bitcoin blockchain, then there’s always the possibility that funds may be taken from a wallet at a virtual currency transaction. The distributed ledger, which underpins the bitcoin and makes it impossible to hack, serves as its foundation. In blockchains, data is not kept in a single location but instead distributed over a vast network of computers, each of which has continuously verified and confirmed that the entries are correct. It makes cracking much more complicated since a hacker has to compromise various mechanisms to collect information.