In Person Author Signing

Camden native, author, singer and songwriter, Kathryn Scheldt, and New York City native, author John Dowdney, will be at the Arts Center of Kershaw County tonight for a special Author Talk and Book Signing sharing their novel, Together We Are Normal. The novel tells the story of their wildly fascinating lives. They fell madly in love in the 70’s and separated by life’s circumstances, only to reunite 47 years later to find the same true love! The evening starts at 6:00pm in the Black Box Theatre on the Center’s campus. Seating is very limited. Tickets are $30 and include a signed copy of the couple’s novel and refreshments. You can purchase tickets by calling 803.425.7676, online at fineartscenter.org or in our box office at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden. We spoke with both of them prior to their event, and you can listen to the full interview by going to our Archives page.