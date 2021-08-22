Re: Sucks but I ain't mad at him

Guys are leaving for the NBA earlier and earlier. There are rarely GREAT teams. The UVa title team (a very nice team by today's standards) would have got curbed stomped by many of those UVa teams from the 1980s. And when is the last time an NCAA champion would have measured up to championship teams of the past: UCLA, Georgetown, UNC, etc.? Unless the NIL brings in big enough money to keep the marquee players out of the NBA draft, all this bluster won't solve the problem. And I don't see elite 17 year old basketball stars caring one way or another about all the student-athlete pontification from elitist schools in these three conferences.