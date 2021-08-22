Cancel
Re: Sucks but I ain't mad at him

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

You don’t by the depth chart really? With the whole sell your brand, new contract deal for 6 to 7 figure deal, and you don’t think a year waiting playing a few snaps here and there isn’t losing money over starting job. Please these kids see the DOLLAR SIGNS now they know how much potentially backing up a year or two is losing big time money if you can ball. Good Luck to him, but if you don’t see the whole sitting and transferring portal becoming more of an issue in keeping and recruiting talented depth your crazy.

Comments / 0

Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I Think We Got Him....Right?? ---

TNET: Tigers high on 5-star's list after recent visit. Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been successful in reeling in highly-rated cornerbacks in the 2022 class. But recruiting never stops, and Reed was back in action hosting another 5-star corner in the 2023 class recently. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet?...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I haven't figured this one out yet.

I haven't figured this one out yet. Re: Who knew that Mr. Roark could be so dastardly?. Nothing better than the Cordoba! My brother who lives in Anderson by TL Hanna has one he keeps to bug his wife, it’s like new with 60,000 mikes on it, always garaged. She hates it, lol he’ll never get rid of it now...lol.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Jags OL sucky suck

Border line roughing the passer almost every time. There is a reason they picked first. Going to be a long year in Jacksonville. Defense sucks as bad as OLine.
NFLsportswar.com

Yeah, I think 12 is inevitable. And it will suck.

One thing Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC alliance must not do is slow cfb expansion -- goldendomer 08/25/2021 11:36AM. If you want to affect vote on football join the conference in football. ** -- Skipper64 08/25/2021 6:27PM. It's never too soon to try to reel in the SEC. With that said,...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Paging Joe21! Haven't seen him post lately

God bless you Joe! Prayers that you kick those pesky health "issues" real soon!. Praying you heal perfectly Joe. Joe, I hope you are better soon. Prayers. I look for Joe to be honored on the Clemson field during a tv timeout at some point in this season. If this isn’t in the works yet maybe someone with connections can get this in the works. I don’t think there are many centennial Clemson fans around. He is truly special. I don’t even know the man but I can say his stories and posts have brought me peace and joy at times.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: I don’t think that an alliance is going to stop

The sec from poaching teams. Re: if the alliance takes control of the CFP rules it will. and NO MORE than 2 teams from ANY conference in the playoff. Does that encourage the SEC to hold it's own playoff for the two spots? What stops them from picking off Ohio State and essentially having 3 out of the 4 teams that are in the playoffs each year and just holding their own playoffs.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: i would say

As part of an offensive plan to run against the Georgia defensive line is to make them play sideline to sideline endzone to sndzone. Hurry up offense. This will come down to who is in better shape.
NFLchatsports.com

One website has Deshaun Watson ranked 4th on QB depth chart

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. It looks like the Houston Texans will be benching Deshaun Watson to start the season. In what is a semi-surprising move, Deshaun Watson has sunk all the way down fourth on the depth chart according to ESPN. With Watson’s legal situation still undecided, it was expected that Watson wasn’t going to play. But the fact that he’s ranked behind Jeff Driskel on the depth chart is a surprise that not many expected.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Lanky left-hander commits to Clemson

2023 Dix Hills, New York left-hander Justin Leguernic announced a commitment to Clemson Friday. "I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity," Leguernic said on Twitter. Perfect Game analyzed his g Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: ACC Predictions

Not sure the math on BC is correct . You have them losing to Clemson too correct ?. The Wolfpack is expected to finish 2nd in the Atlantic and "supposedly" potentially a road block for the Tigers because the game is in Carter-Finley. Wake is expected to finish 6th. That's...
College Sportstigernet.com

Memorable one liners from coaches.

The thread about Spurrier got me to thinking. Lot's of coaches have said memorable one-liners. Some are famous ("Win one for the Gipper" type lines.) I'm looking for lines that you've heard from coaches that stuck with you but may not be known by many other people. I'm sure Venables...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Watching College GameDay and

They didn’t name a single Clemson Tiger to a name to watch this season. That’s a smack in the face because we have talented players all over the field. Smh.

