Re: Sucks but I ain't mad at him
You don't by the depth chart really? With the whole sell your brand, new contract deal for 6 to 7 figure deal, and you don't think a year waiting playing a few snaps here and there isn't losing money over starting job. Please these kids see the DOLLAR SIGNS now they know how much potentially backing up a year or two is losing big time money if you can ball. Good Luck to him, but if you don't see the whole sitting and transferring portal becoming more of an issue in keeping and recruiting talented depth your crazy.
