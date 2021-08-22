Cancel
Robert Guerrero Decisions Victor Ortiz

Boxing Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32-6-3 Victor Ortiz returned to the ring on Saturday to face the 36-6-1 Robert Guerrero on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas fight. These two men were pretty big names in the welterweight division not all that long ago. Indeed, both fighters were in pay per view events against the great Floyd Mayweather. Guerrero was easily handled by Mayweather, while Ortiz went out in spectacular fashion, after Mayweather sucker punched him in response to a blatant Ortiz foul. Their welterweight battle Saturday was scheduled for 10 rounds.

