Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZ3pf_0bZEqFq800

Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Saturday's violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires.

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.

The army said in a statement that in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the airstrikes.

Addressing the Cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel “will settle the score with those who harm our soldiers and Israeli civilians,” adding that the military is “ready for any scenario.”

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election .

May's most recent round of fighting, an 11-day war fought to an inconclusive cease-fire, killed at least 254 people in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

382K+
Followers
97K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Hamas#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Protest Riot#Israeli#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

IDF Prepares for War in Gaza, But Ultimately Against Iran

The IDF is preparing for the strong possibility of a direct strike against Iran’s nuclear technology program. “The IDF is working systematically and in various ways to reduce Iran’s influence in the Middle East,” IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Wednesday in a briefing at a “L’Chaim” with military correspondents ahead of the Jewish New Year.
Militaryhngn.com

Israel Launches Airstrikes Against Gaza; Border Truce Escalates

According to the IDF and a source inside Gaza, Israel began airstrikes on the enclave on Monday after incendiary balloons fired from the strip sparked fires in the country's south. Israel Carried Out Airstrikes. In a recently published article in The Times of Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces launched airstrikes...
Middle EastPosted by
WDBO

Palestinian child dies week after being shot at Gaza border

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — A 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli fire during a violent demonstration at the Gaza-Israeli border last week died of his wounds Saturday, Gaza health officials said. Hassan Abu al-Neil was shot Aug. 21 during the demonstration organized by...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Israel says it carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets after balloon attack

Israel Defense Forces announced on Twitter Monday that it carried out strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in response to an earlier arson balloon attack. "All summer, Hamas launched arson balloons from Gaza into Israel," the tweet read. "In response to Hamas’ renewed attacks today, we struck a weapons manufacturing site, rocket launch site & tunnel entrances in Gaza."
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza; HRW alleges 'unlawful acts'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and into Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons launched at Israel as a human rights advocacy organization accuses it of violating war laws during its siege on the Palestinian territory in May. Israeli warplanes...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Into the Heart of the Enemy: Entering a Hezbollah Terror Tunnel

Hezbollah terrorists have spent years carving tunnels out of hard rock, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, under the homes of innocent Lebanese men, women, and children with the purpose of murdering and kidnapping Israeli civilians. Thanks to an invitation from the Arabic language desk of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, which was marking 15 years since the Second Lebanon War, I was able to enter one of these tunnels and report on it from the inside.
Middle EastDetroit News

War is Gaza’s recurring nightmare

Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip — From the shell of their sitting room, its wall blown open by Israeli missiles, Zaki and Jawaher Nassir have a window into their neighborhood’s upheaval. In one building’s skeleton, children play video games atop a slab of fallen concrete. In another, a man stares out...
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

As many as 1,000 Palestinians riot near Gaza-Israel border

As many as 1,000 Gazans took part in protests near the Israeli border on Wednesday, four days after an Israeli Border Policeman was critically injured by a Hamas gunman over the weekend. As a result, on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces built new mounds as reinforcements to give security forces better control of the area.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Lied, 4 Killed in Significant Israeli Strike in Syria

Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes in Syria against Hezbollah targets Thursday night killed four terror operatives, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, contradicting claims by Hezbollah that there were no casualties in the attack. Syria’s state media reported that the IAF launched an airstrike from the southeast side...
Protestsspectrumnews1.com

Gaza Palestinians resume demonstrations on Israeli border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians on Wednesday demonstrated near the Israeli border in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in deadly clashes with the Israeli army. The demonstration wrapped up without a repeat of...
Middle EastNew York Post

Through four wars, toll mounts on a Gaza neighborhood

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip — The electricity is out again tonight in what’s left of Zaki and Jawaher Nassir’s neighborhood. But from the shell of their sitting room, its wall blown open by Israeli missiles, twilight and a neighbor’s fire are enough to see by. Here, down a narrow lane...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

1,000-plus Violent Hamas Rioters Faced by IDF Gaza Border

Four days after an IDF soldier was shot in the head and critically wounded by a rioting terrorist at the Gaza border, the Israeli military once again found itself trying to contain another round of multi-site violence along the border security fence. On Saturday afternoon and evening, hundreds of Hamas...
Middle Eastshorelinemedia.net

After the Strike: The toll of four wars in Gaza

New visual analysis by The Associated Press and SITU Research spotlights the magnitude of damage from airstrikes in Gaza and the scope of efforts to rebuild. The Nassir family and their neighbors live in the ruins left by the fourth war. (Aug. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

After shooting of Border Police officer, IDF changes deployment along Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces instituted certain changes in its deployment along the border with the Gaza Strip after a gun attack critically injured a Border Police officer on Saturday, Walla reported on Monday. The changes include an expansion of a buffer zone between Gazan rioters and soldiers during future incidents....
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to arson attacks

Israeli fighter jets struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night in response to cross-border arson attacks earlier in the day, the Israeli military said in a statement. Among the sites hit were a weapons factory in Khan Younis, a tunnel shaft in Jabalya and an underground...
Militaryinvesting.com

Israel bombs Hamas sites in Gaza over fire balloons -military

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave that caused brush fires in southern Israel, its military said early on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the air strikes that targeted what the military...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading international human rights group says Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during a May war apparently violated international laws of war. Human Rights Watch on Monday called on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks. The New York-based group noted that although no one was harmed in the airstrikes, the attacks damaged neighboring buildings, left dozens of people homeless and destroyed scores of businesses. Israel did not immediately respond to the report. But Israel has accused Hamas and other militant groups of using the buildings for military purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy