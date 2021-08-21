Cancel
NBA rumors: Mavericks sign Carlik Jones

The Dallas Mavericks signed former Radford University and Louisville guard Carlik Jones on Saturday, giving the undrafted free agent a spot on their 20-man training-camp roster. August 22, 2021 | 4:41 pm EDT Update. Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach, source tells...

