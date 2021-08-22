Learning curve finds Detmers in Cleveland
CLEVELAND -- As rookie lefty Reid Detmers is finding out, there’s a learning curve when you first get called up to the Majors. Detmers, coming off his first career win in a solid start against the Astros, couldn’t replicate that success against the Indians on Saturday, as he lasted just 3 2/3 innings in a 5-1 loss at Progressive Field. Detmers was charged with three runs on seven hits and three walks and has a 7.11 ERA in four starts this season.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0