Oakland County, MI

PHOTOS: The ‘Official’ Woodward Dream Cruise returns for 2021

By Gloria Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE along Woodward Avenue in Oakland County for the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise. It is the world’s largest one-day celebration of car culture, attracting more than 1 million visitors and over 50,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles to Metro Detroit. Last year’s “official” Dream Cruise was canceled due to COVID-19 but car enthusiasts came out anyway. This was the return of the “official” Dream Cruise for the first time since 2019.

americajr.com

Comments / 0

