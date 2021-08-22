Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Joyce SPOTTS

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTTS - Joyce (nee Cleversley) Joyce Spotts died at the age of 91 after a three year battle with cancer. She was a beloved Buffalo Public School Teacher who taught Third Grade at School #77 for 26 years. Joyce went to Buffalo State College in her early 30's. She was a single Mother of three kids at the time that she earned her degree. We would often run into former students, said her daughter, Kathy. They would always say how my mom was their favorite teacher who had a very positive influence on their lives. Some of the other teachers and principals marveled at the way Mrs. Spotts never raised her voice, but had total control and the attention of her students. Joyce was an avid reader who was well known at the Kenmore library for her weekly visits. She was a beloved, favorite customer of the owners and employees at King Condrells Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe. Joyce worked out at the Fitness Factory until the age of 87, much to the amazement of many people there. Joyce had season tickets to Sheas and Musical Fare. She and her son Dave would often go to concerts at Kleinhans along with her wonderful friends, Roberta and Marilyn. Joyce loved classical music. She belonged to the Thursday book club at The Twentieth Century Club and also had a longtime book club with her dear friends Ruth, Carol, Carole and AnnMarie. After Joyce's retirement, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and in many states in the US. She often traveled with her high school friend Evelyn. How about those Bills? Joyce's neighbors would hear her loud cheers when the Bills scored. She was a longtime fan. Joyce played Pinochle and Scrabble with several friends regularly. Cherished mother of Kathy Mancuso (Jim), Dave, Tim and Mike (Colleen) Spotts; adored nana to Kristen (Pablo), Dan, Bernadette, Isaac and Lucy; great-nana to Lucia and Oliver; also beloved Godmother to Harriette, Kathy and Steve. Can't forget to mention her little dog, Bella, who will also miss her terribly. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., August 11 at 10 AM.

buffalonews.com

