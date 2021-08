Liverpool made a triumphant return to a full Anfield on Saturday with a professional 2-0 win over the resilient Burnley. A goal in either half was enough to steady the ship in the midst of frequent waves of pressure from Sean Dyche's men, as Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet with two finishes that came at the end of great passages of play. The win maintains a 100% start to the new Premier League campaign for the red half of Merseyside and, temporarily, moves them to the top of the table.