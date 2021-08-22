Cancel
NFL

Baltimore Ravens continue to own preseason, notch 'notable' mark of 19 consecutive exhibition victories

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is going to convince John Harbaugh that the Baltimore Ravens' historic streak lacks meaning because it occurred in an otherwise meaningless part of the NFL calendar. With a 20-3 rout of the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens won their 19th straight preseason game, which unofficially ties an NFL record. The Vince Lombardi-era Packers won 19 exhibition games in a row from 1959 to 1962 -- ending just weeks before Ravens coach John Harbaugh was born.

Vince Lombardi
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Baltimore Ravens Made NFL History In Tonight’s Preseason Game

They say the preseason doesn’t matter much. Don’t tell that to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens cruised to a 20-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers Saturday night, moving to 2-0 this preseason in the process. Better yet, it was Baltimore’s 19th-straight preseason win. Yes, you read that correctly. Believe it...
NFLprojectspurs.com

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview

The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their first NFL season without Drew Brees on the roster since 2006. His absence has created a quarterback battle in training camp, as there was no clear “heir apparent” established. Head coach Sean Payton has said that the preseason games will be used to determine the Week 1 starter. The quarterback competition begins on Saturday against the defense of the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Leaves field with severe cramps

Andrews had a severe bout of cramping at Thursday's practice, but he avoided a trip to the hospital despite the arrival of a couple ambulances, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. It sounds like Andrews overexerted himself on a warm day at a joint practice with the Panthers, temporarily...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: 8 shining stars from preseason victory over the Panthers

Ravens (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) The Baltimore Ravens cruised to their record-setting 19th consecutive preseason victory on Saturday with a 20-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Tied 3-3 at the half, the score was close for most of the game before the Ravens pulled away late. And in doing...
NFLPosted by
HOT 107.9

Saints Drop Ugly Preseason Opener 17-14 to the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens stretched their preseason winning streak to 18 straight games, using a late touchdown to beat a sloppy New Orleans Saints team 17-14 in their preseason opener. The Saints had 10 penalties and six turnovers in the loss, so there are clearly things that need to be worked...
NFLWSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 21: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images) (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
NFLYork Dispatch Online

Baltimore Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh displays athleticism in unlikely new role

The first Baltimore Ravens player downfield on the team’s first punt coverage unit Saturday night was the biggest player on the field. Probably the fastest, too. Definitely the only special teams player wearing a jersey in the 90s. When the Ravens took Odafe Oweh in the first round of the...
Gamblinginsidersport.com

Baltimore Ravens forges betting partnership with DraftKings

The Baltimore Ravens has entered into an agreement with US betting and gaming company DraftKings, naming the operator its official daily fantasy sports partner and an official sports betting and free-to-play partner. As part of the collaboration, DraftKings will benefit from branding at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium, whilst the...
NFLfoxbaltimore.com

Ravens preseason win insight

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the New Orleans Saints to open up the 2021 preseason, keeping their preseason record alive. Doug Eldridge, the founder and managing partner of the DLE Agency and Achilles PR, joins us with his insight. He talks about Lamar Jackson's future, as the quarterback comes back from...
NFL98online.com

Ravens Continue Preseason Win Streak With Win Over the Saints

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games after downing the New Orleans Saints in a long-awaited moment for fans as spectators made their return to M&T Bank Stadium. With Lamar Jackson sitting the game out, Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorely were front and center in their battle for the team’s second-string quarterback.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Outsider’s Perspective: A preseason look into the Baltimore Ravens before the Saints preseason matchup

Football is finally back! And for New Orleans Saints fans, Saturday simply can’t come fast enough. After another eventful offseason, to say the least, it’s time to actually watch a game versus predicting, charting, speculating, and gossiping. While it’s only Week one of the preseason, the Saints have a laundry list full of names to watch at several key positions, which could make Saturday’s game more intriguing than in past years.
NFLNational football post

Ravens TE Mark Andrews treated for ‘serious cramping’

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was treated for cramping after a scary incident during Thursday’s hot and humid practice session. “Mark’s cramping. He’s got some pretty serious cramping going on,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “So he’s got to work through it. Humidity really shot up and obviously he’s working super hard, and he’s got to get that calmed down a little bit.”
NFLOklahoma Daily

OU football: Former Sooners tight end Mark Andrews receives emergency medical attention at Baltimore Ravens practice after cramping

Former Sooners and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reportedly received emergency medical attention Thursday after he collapsed during practice. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews dealt with cramping due to the heat, as Baltimore is currently experiencing 90 degree weather. Andrews is entering his fourth season in the NFL — all have been with the Ravens — after being drafted No. 86 overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Share Update On Status Of TE Mark Andrews

The injury bug has once again hit Baltimore Ravens training camp. Today, one of the team’s top pass catchers— tight end Mark Andrews —went down. Earlier this morning, Andrews left practice on a cart, and was given an IV, according to Ravens reporter Lindsey Ok. He then “collapsed,” and an ambulance went to treat him, per her tweet.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens edge Saints to win 18th straight preseason game, move within one victory of tying all-time record

The Ravens are trying to get to the AFC Championship Game (and beyond) this year for the first time since 2012, but before they even begin to do that, they might make history. Despite missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, most of its starting offensive line and a handful of other big names on Saturday night, Baltimore edged the Saints 17-14 in its preseason opener. The victory means literally nothing for the club's title hunt, but it marks the Ravens' 18th straight preseason win under coach John Harbaugh, pushing the team within one victory of tying the NFL's all-time record for consecutive exhibition victories.

