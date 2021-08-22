Baltimore Ravens continue to own preseason, notch 'notable' mark of 19 consecutive exhibition victories

The Ravens are trying to get to the AFC Championship Game (and beyond) this year for the first time since 2012, but before they even begin to do that, they might make history. Despite missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, most of its starting offensive line and a handful of other big names on Saturday night, Baltimore edged the Saints 17-14 in its preseason opener. The victory means literally nothing for the club's title hunt, but it marks the Ravens' 18th straight preseason win under coach John Harbaugh, pushing the team within one victory of tying the NFL's all-time record for consecutive exhibition victories.