Baltimore Ravens continue to own preseason, notch 'notable' mark of 19 consecutive exhibition victories
No one is going to convince John Harbaugh that the Baltimore Ravens' historic streak lacks meaning because it occurred in an otherwise meaningless part of the NFL calendar. With a 20-3 rout of the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens won their 19th straight preseason game, which unofficially ties an NFL record. The Vince Lombardi-era Packers won 19 exhibition games in a row from 1959 to 1962 -- ending just weeks before Ravens coach John Harbaugh was born.www.chatsports.com
