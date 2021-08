The Varsity Boys golf team traveled out to Eagle Creek Golf Course in Norwalk OH on Thursday, 8/19 for the SWC Preview event. Although starting a little slow, the team rallied on the back 9 to have their best scoring day in over 3 years, finishing with a team score of 308. Other teams also had some special days as Avon set a school record with a 285, while Avon Lake and Amherst also have very strong showings with 297 and 307 respectively. The Bulldogs finished 4th, but still a long way to go this season in a loaded conference.