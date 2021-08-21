Cancel
JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th place at the Temple Invitational

By Admin
wildcatstrong.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2021 season on Friday morning as they hosted the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 6th place as a team in a field of 16 teams. Medalist for Temple in the 2 mile course were Anna Lesley(9th)...

wildcatstrong.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#The Temple#Jv Girls Cross Country#Wildflower Country Club
Comments / 0

