JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th place at the Temple Invitational

Manchester High School hosted the Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in perfect weather conditions for a meet. The Most Awesome, Lady Norse, repeated as County Champions for the 2nd year in a row. In a very close race, barely edging Wabash, the Lady Norse pulled out the win by 2 points. Laney Haupert was the overall individual champion and Kaleigh Rice was 2nd overall finishing 1 second behind Haupert. Both earned All County honors for the 2nd year in a row. Teagan Baer finished 10th, Ali Copeland was 19th and Amarah Bowers finished 34th to round out the scoring. What makes this 2nd consecutive championship exciting is all 5 of these girls will return to run again next year. It will be a very exciting year to see how much hardware this team brings home throughout the season. Congratulations and keep working hard!