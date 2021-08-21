Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Atleti's Potential Lineup Against Elche

By DSABALLER19
intothecalderon.com
 8 days ago

Tactics are everything in football. The manager with advanced, unpredictable tactics will be able to take on the best team in the world ten times out of ten. A good team would help, however. It’s a good thing that Atleti has both. Diego Simeone, affectionately nicknamed El Cholo, has revolutionized soccer ever since he set foot in the Estadio Vicente Calderon Stadium. His inaugural season ended with his winning the UEFA Europa League. He’s repeated the feat multiple times and added numerous other honors to round up his Atletico Madrid career(European Coach of the Season, two LaLiga titles, Copa del Rey).

www.intothecalderon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Person
Thomas Lemar
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Marcos Llorente
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Benjamin Lecomte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Elche#The Uefa Europa League#European Coach Of#Laliga#Athletic Club#Brazilian#Inter#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
Soccerintothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Elche CF: Three key numbers

The number of passes longer than 30 yards that Rodrigo De Paul successfully completed. This is the primary reason Diego Simeone asked for (and received) De Paul this summer — Cholo’s compatriot has the final, line-breaking pass which Atlético Madrid’s midfield lacked last season. That quality offers Simeone an alternative to the Marcos Llorente-Kieran Trippier combination on the right side, as well as the Yannick Carrasco-Thomas Lemar pair on the left.
SoccerTribal Football

Simeone delighted with manner of Atletico Madrid win against Elche

Diego Simeone was delighted with Atletico Madrid's victory at Elche. The Argentine coach celebrated wildly as he returned to the dressing room, with his side having continued their perfect start to the LaLiga Santander campaign. Players from Atletico featured at Euro 2020, the Copa America and the Olympic Games this...
Premier League90min.com

Saul Niguez's move to Chelsea breaks down over playing time concerns

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has decided against a move to Chelsea this transfer window after he was not given assurances of regular playing time by Thomas Tuchel. The 26-year-old has been given permission by Atletico to find another club this summer, and were willing to send him to the club of his choosing should they have agreed terms with them.
Sportsintothecalderon.com

Stuffing the Shopping Cart: Do Atleti Need A Backup Keeper?

Throughout the Atleti’s summer window, most of the attention has been on finding a number nine to relieve Luis Suarez. Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette, Rafa Mir, Dusan Vlahovic, and Matheus Cunha have all been linked with Los Rojiblancos at one point or another. However, none of those rumors look like they will materialize. And while Atleti tries to find a suitable replacement for the former Barcelona legend, one of Atleti’s big needs has gone unnoticed: they need a backup goalie.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Atletico Madrid vs Elche Preview, Tips and Odds

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano will welcome the teams of Atletico Madrid and Elche for their match of La Liga’s 2nd round on Sunday. Neither side lost on the opening day of the season, as the reigning champions Atletico prevailed 2:1 over Celta, while Elche and Athletic Bilbao shared the points after failing to score.
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa hits winner against Elche

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa continued his excellent start to the LaLiga Santander season as he fired home the winner for victory over Elche on Sunday. The Argentine striker lit up a closely-fought contest at the Wanda Metropolitano with his first-half strike, as he followed on from his brace at Celta Vigo on the opening day of the LaLiga Santander season.
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Chelsea, Manchester United continue battle over Saúl - reports

Saúl Ñíguez is on the brink of leaving Atlético Madrid, according to Diario AS. The Premier League is the pivot’s likely destination, with Manchester United and Chelsea FC vying for his signature. Any deal appears likely to be a loan with both an obligation to buy included in the deal — but no fee has been mentioned in any reports.
Soccerintothecalderon.com

CONFIRMADO: Matheus Cunha signs for Atlético

Atlético Madrid’s fourth summer signing is a long-awaited forward. The club announced Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Hertha Berlin on Wednesday morning, bringing a surprising end to Diego Simeone’s search for another forward (at least for this summer). Cunha passed his medical after arriving in Madrid on Tuesday and signed a...
NFLintothecalderon.com

Know Thine Enemigo: Atlético Madrid-Villarreal Q&A with Villarreal USA

It hasn’t been the easiest start for Villarreal this season — a nail-biting Super Cup loss followed by two goalless draws in LaLiga. What’s not clicking, and is it fixable?. Oh, it’s definitely fixable. We have a Dani Parejo-sized hole in the middle of our team shape and it has...
SoccerTribal Football

Spain coach Luis Enrique (again) ignores Real Madrid players

Spain coach Luis Enrique has again ignored Real Madrid players for his latest World Cup qualifying squad. Naming seven changes from his Euro 2020 squad, Luis Enrique handed a maiden call up to Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and Braga striker Abel Ruiz. There were also recalls for West Ham United's...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Getafe - La Liga

Barcelona welcome Getafe to Camp Nou this weekend as they look to return to winning ways after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Athletic Club. Ronald Koeman will have to contend with injury and suspension issues as Gerard Pique limped off last weekend before Eric Garcia was sent off in stoppage time. Pedri has also been granted a short break following his exploits for Spain at the Olympics.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid fullback Alvaro Odriozola joining Fiorentina

Real Madrid fullback Alvaro Odriozola is joining Fiorentina on-loan. The deal could go some way to accommodating Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Valdebebas and, perhaps significantly, has freed up the No.19 shirt that could be occupied by the Frenchman, reports Marca. It is Odriozola's second loan move since joining Real Madrid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy