Atleti's Potential Lineup Against Elche

Tactics are everything in football. The manager with advanced, unpredictable tactics will be able to take on the best team in the world ten times out of ten. A good team would help, however. It’s a good thing that Atleti has both. Diego Simeone, affectionately nicknamed El Cholo, has revolutionized soccer ever since he set foot in the Estadio Vicente Calderon Stadium. His inaugural season ended with his winning the UEFA Europa League. He’s repeated the feat multiple times and added numerous other honors to round up his Atletico Madrid career(European Coach of the Season, two LaLiga titles, Copa del Rey).