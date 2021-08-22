Hulu is back with yet another Liane Moriarty novel to screen adaptation. Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of, well, nine perfect strangers who meet at a retreat aimed to heal them from their personal pains, whether it be mental, emotional or physical. With only three of the eight episodes available so far, it is clear that these people are in for quite the ride as the retreat leader, Masha, has the group partake in several of her bizarre healing strategies. Starring big names from comedic queen Melissa McCarthy to Nicole Kidman, who is no stranger to these adaptations, Nine Perfect Strangers is the perfect concoction of creepy, dramatic and funny…and just a little bit trippy.