Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi host annual Dance Like the Stars

By JAYSON BURNETT Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K69XC_0bZER4FT00

TUPELO - Dozens of local celebrities put on their dancing shoes to show off their moves on Saturday night during the 16th annual Dance Like the Stars event.

Ripley native Miriam Anderson was named the grand champion of this year's event.

PHOTOS: Contestants compete in 2021 Dance Like the Stars

Dancers hit the stage at the BancorpSouth Arena with a goal help raise $210,000 for the Boy & Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi. To help reach their goal, Toyota Mississippi donated $20,000.

Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi Evie Storey said by Saturday afternoon the nonprofit had already surpassed their goal for this year's event raising $261,000.

By the end of the event, they had raised a total of $271,243.

"It's very exciting and important for us," Storey said. "We started in June and during the summer months, we had to use money for other things. As we started back to school, things started to really pick up for us. So, everything is so in sync and we're just excited and grateful to be able to exceed our goal for this year."

This year's event was modified due to recent rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. Those who weren't able to attend this year's event, were still able to watch the stars dance online on the non-profit organization's Facebook page, which Storey said was a very helpful and successful tool for them during last year's event.

"This year was the first hybrid event with some in-person attendance and others about to watch online," Storey said.

"People who were not able to attended, were still able to get that at home television experience like the real show," Storey added. "We already had lighting set up with a big production crew and sound quality in place. All we had to figure out was how to best bring that experience to people at home."

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
310
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Dance#North Mississippi#Toyota Mississippi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Banks fights Jan. 6 committee effort to seek lawmaker records

One House Republican is gearing up to fight an effort from the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to collect the communications of members of Congress. The pushback from Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) comes after committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters this week that he plans to ask telecommunications companies to turn over the records of several hundred people, including lawmakers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy