Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAxdW_0bZEMXTq00
1 of 7

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

Orlando City (9-4-7) is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago (5-11-5) is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019.

The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action.

Gallese, who suffered a leg injury in the closing minutes of a loss to New York City FC on July 25, is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday night against Inter Miami.

Tesho Akindele stole the ball from Chicago defender Mauricio Pineda in the attacking third, poking it to Michel, who took two dribbles before driving a roller inside the post from the top of the penalty arc in the 51st minute.

The kickoff was delayed about 45 minutes because of heavy rain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

549K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Stajduhar
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Mauricio Pineda
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Pedro Gallese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNKESQ

Sapong scores again, Nashville plays Orlando City to 1-1 tie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and helped Nashville to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City. The 32-year-old Sapong, who has nine goals this season, did a 360-degree turn and then fell to the ground as he ripped a low ball inside the post to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Antônio Carlos headed home a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra for Orlando City to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Photo Gallery

Orlando City entered Saturday night’s match-up with the Chicago Fire on a four-game unbeaten streak but it wasn’t the most convincing one. The Lions were coming off three consecutive 1-1 draws and that was wrapped around a 1-0 loss at home in the Leagues Cup. But, despite the offense still not coming back to life, and the loss of Nani at the half-hour mark, the Lions managed to grind out a hard-fought 1-0 win at Exploria Stadium.
MLSfox35orlando.com

PREVIEW: Orlando City Returns Home to Host Chicago Fire FC

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC (8-4-7, 31 points) take on Chicago Fire FC (5-9-5, 20 points) on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin on FOX35 PLUS at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition to being locally broadcast on...
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Benji Michel Nets Game-Winner in Lions’ 1-0 Victory Over Chicago Fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 21, 2021) - Orlando City SC (9-4-7, 34 points) took a 1-0 shutout victory over Chicago Fire FC (5-11-5, 20 points) on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. Benji Michel scored the eventual game-winner in the fixture in the 51st minute, good for his fourth goal of the year, tying Head Coach Oscar Pareja for the Club all-time wins record with Jason Kreis, each with 22 victories at the helm. Pareja reached the mark in 16 less matches than Kreis, managing his 49th match on Saturday as opposed to Kreis’ 65.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Inter Miami, Orlando City play to 0-0 tie

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami and Orlando City played to scoreless tie on Friday night, marking the first time neither team scored a goal against the other. All seven matches between the pair have either been drawn or decided by a one-goal margin. Miami (6-9-5) missed a chance to...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Final Score 0-0 as Wasteful Lions Drop Points at Home

Orlando City outplayed Tropic Thunder rival Inter Miami but couldn’t find the back of the net in an unsatisfying 0-0 draw at Exploria Stadium. Tesho Akindele had an opportunity from the penalty spot but there were other good chances that went unfulfilled as well in a frustrating night that still saw the Lions (9-4-8, 35 points) finish undefeated against Inter Miami (6-9-5, 23 points) with a mark of 1-0-2 on the season.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Klinsmann, Cabral help Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of...
MLSTacoma News Tribune

Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

Raúl Ruidíaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night. Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games — following a stretch of four losses in five games — and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City 1, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Orlando City. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
Soccerfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Zionsville 1 – 0

The #3 ranked Fishers Tigers travelled to #10 Zionsville on Tuesday night and came home with a 1-0 victory. Charlie Stump scored the game winner off a great service from Noah Reinhart. Tyler March played well in the goal to earn the shutout.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Chicago Fire lose to Orlando 1-0, fall to 0-2 on road trip

Every Chicago Fire fan has heard this one before. Chicago outshot (18-11), out-passed (481-396) and out-possessed (54.5-45.5) Orlando City Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. But the Fire couldn’t find the back of the net, and a defensive lapse gave Orlando a 1-0 win, and all three points. “Big frustration again,”...
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi Called into National Team Duty for World Cup Qualifiers

It has been quite the week for FC Dallas Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi. First scoring a goal in the Texas Derby, then competing in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, and then scoring the game-winning penalty in last night’s All-Star Game. Now, he adds another accomplishment to his growing resume as he earns his first call up to the U.S. Men’s National Team to represent the United States in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
MLSdynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo extend winless streak in loss to Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC were hoping to break their winless streak with Minnesota United FC coming to BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo were without their Head Coach Tab Ramos so it was Omid Namazi in control and unfortunately the Dynamo were unable to come away with any points in the 2-1 loss. Despite controlling possession well and being able to get the ball into Minnesota’s half, the Loons’ defense was able to make it frustrating for Houston to break through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy