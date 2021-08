STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Some Stillwater Public Schools students had to find a new ride this morning after a lack of bus drivers left them without enough buses. The district posted on Facebook saying "Unfortunately, due to a shortage of drivers, we are unable to run buses 5 and 12 this morning. Families should have received notification to make alternative arrangements via call, text, and email depending on the messaging preferences of their account. We hope to have drivers for the afternoon routes"