Looking back at Central TV
WARREN — Like other budding entrepreneurs, brothers George and Nick Calugar recognized there was a need among consumers and set out to work to meet the demand. Their chosen profession was in television — not appearing on it, but in the sales and service side of the industry. It was a career choice that ultimately led to the formation of Central TV, and one that started with the brothers installing residential antennas out of the back of a station wagon.www.tribtoday.com
