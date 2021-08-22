Cancel
Williamsburg, VA

Richard R. Price 1936-2021

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Richard “Dick” Reese Price, Col. Ret., 84, of Patriots Colony, Williamsburg, Va., died Saturday, July 31, 2021. Col. Price was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Massillon, to Viola and Reese Price. He is a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and taught math and aviation at the Air Force Academy. He was stationed at the Pentagon and NATO command in Brussels, Belgium, and as a system commander at Andrews Air Force Base. Following retirement from active service, he was employed at Grumman Aerospace Corp. He was an active and faithful member of both the Williamsburg and Gloucester Presbyterian churches. He was also a dedicated member of the Colonial Capital Kiwanis Club and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

www.tribtoday.com

