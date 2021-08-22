Cancel
Warren, OH

We’ve had enough gerrymandering

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Ohioans have had enough gerrymandering. That’s a fact because in 2015 and 2018 voters overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments reforming how U.S. congressional seats and the Ohio General Assembly are drawn. The commission must draw districts that are compact, not shaped like snakes and not favor one political party or another. The commission must hold public hearings, avoid splitting municipalities and counties and must respect minority voting rights. Call your legislator, Gov. DeWine and commission members and demand fair districts.

#Gerrymandering#Voting Rights#Constitutional Amendments#Ohioans#The Ohio General Assembly
