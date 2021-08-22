Suffrage event to be downtown

WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY: A Women’s Equality Day celebration will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Women’s Park off Mahoning Avenue in Warren to mark the 101st anniversary of women’s right to vote. The free event will begin behind city hall at the gazebo where the women’s committee will be in period dress and carry signs and banners from the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The women will parade from city hall to the Women’s Park. The committee is inviting any women in period costume who want to march in the parade and take part in the event.