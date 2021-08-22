Cancel
Sports

Rangers 10, Red Sox 1: U-G-L-Y, The Red Sox Ain’t Got No Alibi

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox routed the Rangers 6-0 on Friday, and everything seemed to be coming up Boston. They hit in the clutch and pitched well, something we haven’t seen much in combination lately. Friday was like watching a perfectly conceptualized mid-June game. Today... Well today looked like more of the same from an unbelievably underachieving baseball club. The Red Sox were just downright sloppy in this game. There is not a better word than sloppy. I mean there is, but it’s not exactly PG, so sloppy will be the word choice.

