Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

IU study: 3,000 Hoosier lives likely spared due to COVID vaccines

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn I-U study calculates Indiana’s coronavirus death toll would be nearly three-thousand people worse without the vaccine. The study in the journal Health Affairs is the first peer-reviewed attempt to calculate the vaccine’s effect. Researchers at I-U and the RAND Corporation compared the pre-vaccine trend line to what actually happened from near the start of vaccinations in December to early May, while controlling for other factors like weather.

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Hoosiers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Health Affairs#The Rand Corporation#New Yorkers#Hawaiians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

More Ohio colleges mandate vaccination for COVID-19

​OHIO — Several Ohio universities require the COVID-19 vaccination following the full authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday. Kent State University announced a vaccine mandate Friday for its more than 36,000 students, as well as non-union employees. They must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20. The university is discussing a vaccination mandate for union faculty and staff with representatives, officials said in the announcement.
KidsWECT

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday. The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus. The authors believe their...
Indiana Statewibqam.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: Over 3 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 1,902 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 803,403. To date, 13,714 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 28 from last Thursday. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Real-time data shows vaccine efforts saved thousands of Hoosier lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists in Indiana released a groundbreaking study looking at the impact of vaccination efforts as it relates to COVID-19 deaths. The study — which is the first of its kind — was conducted by researchers at IUPUI. Between January and May of this year, the team traced deaths and vaccination rates in all 50 states using real-time data. This is in contrast to what is currently being reported, which are deaths based on estimates.
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

IU reports 90.4% students partially or fully vaccinated, 35 COVID-19 cases in dashboard update

IU reported 35 cases on its Bloomington campus the week of Aug. 12 to 18, including 30 students and five faculty and staff members, according to its COVID-19 dashboard updated Friday. The dashboard, which now includes vaccination rates for all IU campuses, reported 90.4% of the campus’s students and 91.8% of its faculty and staff are partially or fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
Public Healthkpug1170.com

UW study shows pregnancy unaffected by COVID vaccination

A new UW Medicine study finds pregnant women do well with the COVID-19 vaccines. Lead author Dr. Linda Eckert says their study of 17,000 pregnant and lactating women found no reactions any more severe than their non-pregnant counterparts. By comparison she says a COVID-19 infection causes huge increases in risks...
Delaware County, IAKCRG.com

Medical expert: Discusses COVID-19 vaccine study

While manufacturing is seeing a big bump during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending is going down. Dubuque woman injured in weekend motorcycle crash in Delaware County has died. A person involved in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County this weekend has died. Field of Dreams to become TV series for streaming...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Study: Pregnant women do well with COVID vaccine

A survey of more than 17,000 pregnant and lactating individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine showed that the individuals did not experience symptoms any more severe than their non-pregnant counterparts. The UW Medicine study, published today in JAMA Network Open, showed "there were not any increased reactions in pregnant individuals...
ScienceWTGS

Study: COVID riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — A study from Israel says COVID-19 carries a far higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Researchers in Tel Aviv estimate there were three cases for every 100,000 people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. But risk of it was 11 per 100,000 in people who were infected with the virus.
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Louisiana Passes 3,000 COVID Cases

The state of Louisiana has reached a grim milestone in the COVID pandemic. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 3,000 people are in the state's hospitals battling the novel coronavirus. According to Tuesday's data update, 3,012 Louisianans are hospitalized with COVID-19; of those, 441 are on ventilators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy