IU study: 3,000 Hoosier lives likely spared due to COVID vaccines
An I-U study calculates Indiana’s coronavirus death toll would be nearly three-thousand people worse without the vaccine. The study in the journal Health Affairs is the first peer-reviewed attempt to calculate the vaccine’s effect. Researchers at I-U and the RAND Corporation compared the pre-vaccine trend line to what actually happened from near the start of vaccinations in December to early May, while controlling for other factors like weather.www.953mnc.com
