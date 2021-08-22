IU study: 3,000 Hoosier lives likely spared due to COVID vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists in Indiana released a groundbreaking study looking at the impact of vaccination efforts as it relates to COVID-19 deaths. The study — which is the first of its kind — was conducted by researchers at IUPUI. Between January and May of this year, the team traced deaths and vaccination rates in all 50 states using real-time data. This is in contrast to what is currently being reported, which are deaths based on estimates.