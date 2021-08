Doris took the scenic route to heaven. It took her 67 years; finally arriving on August 12, 2021. What a journey! Her life began November 25, 1933 in Winterstown, York County with godly and hard-working parents, Preston and Winifred Snyder Gruver. She was lucky to have experienced eight years in a one room school to begin her education, followed by great times at Red Lion High School class of 1951 and York Hospital School of Nursing 1954.