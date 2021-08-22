Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Weaver 50th Anniversary

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon and Gerry (Verrico) Weaver celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2021. Gerry was born in Stamford, Connecticut, and her family later moved to Lancaster, PA. Ron and Gerry were married in Darien, Connecticut on August 7, 1971. They later renewed their wedding vows at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster, PA. They are the parents of Ron II. They have two grandchildren and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of another grandchild in November. Their son Ron and Daughter-In-Law Christy hosted a 50th dinner celebration at the Lancaster Country Club. A trip to celebrate their anniversary is being planned for next year.

