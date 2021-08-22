Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Lehr - Stengel Weddings

By Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Kelli Stengel and Connor E. Lehr are pleased to announce their June 26, 2021 wedding at Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster, PA. Catherine is the daughter of John and Marycatherine Stengel of East Hempfield. Connor is the son of Michael and Sheila Lehr of East Hempfield. The bride and groom are both graduates of Hempfield High School and the University of Pittsburgh and reside in Greentree, PA. Catherine is an Associate Buyer of Women's Athletic Apparel for Dick's Sporting Goods. Connor is a C.P.A and Senior Financial Analyst at Crown Castle.

#Lehr Stengel#Hempfield High School#C P A
