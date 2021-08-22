Breneman 50th Anniversary

Charlotte and Jay Breneman were married on August 21, 1971 at Creswell EC Church in Conestoga. They knew each other all of their lives because they attended the same church. Dating didn't start until Jay was a sophomore at Millersville University. After graduating from there, he was a Chemistry teacher at Donegal High School for 33 years. Charlotte was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 31 years, starting at LGH, then did private duty, and finally working at Strasburg Family Practice. They have 2 sons: Mark (Heather) Breneman and Matt (Audrey) Breneman who have blessed them with 4 grandchildren. After retiring from teaching, Jay had a hauling business for 12 years, then became a Manor Township Supervisor for 18 years. He especially enjoyed many years of hunting with his sons. Charlotte enjoyed retirement as a homemaker and grandmother who particularly enjoyed making cards and leading a ladies Bible Study group. 3 outstanding highlights of their marriage were: a family hunting trip to Montana in 2010, a vacation driving around the USA seeing National Parks in 2015, and driving to Alaska in 2017. The Lord indeed blessed their marriage. They said "If they had to do it all over again, they would choose the same spouse."