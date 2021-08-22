Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conestoga, PA

Breneman 50th Anniversary

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte and Jay Breneman were married on August 21, 1971 at Creswell EC Church in Conestoga. They knew each other all of their lives because they attended the same church. Dating didn't start until Jay was a sophomore at Millersville University. After graduating from there, he was a Chemistry teacher at Donegal High School for 33 years. Charlotte was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 31 years, starting at LGH, then did private duty, and finally working at Strasburg Family Practice. They have 2 sons: Mark (Heather) Breneman and Matt (Audrey) Breneman who have blessed them with 4 grandchildren. After retiring from teaching, Jay had a hauling business for 12 years, then became a Manor Township Supervisor for 18 years. He especially enjoyed many years of hunting with his sons. Charlotte enjoyed retirement as a homemaker and grandmother who particularly enjoyed making cards and leading a ladies Bible Study group. 3 outstanding highlights of their marriage were: a family hunting trip to Montana in 2010, a vacation driving around the USA seeing National Parks in 2015, and driving to Alaska in 2017. The Lord indeed blessed their marriage. They said "If they had to do it all over again, they would choose the same spouse."

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
City
Conestoga, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Retirement#Creswell Ec Church#Millersville University#Chemistry#Donegal High School#Lgh#Strasburg Family Practice#Manor Township Supervisor#Bible Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Banks fights Jan. 6 committee effort to seek lawmaker records

One House Republican is gearing up to fight an effort from the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to collect the communications of members of Congress. The pushback from Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) comes after committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters this week that he plans to ask telecommunications companies to turn over the records of several hundred people, including lawmakers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy