Jane Thomas, 76, of Kinzers passed away on August 13th, 2021. She was born in Wakefield, PA to the late Robert and Sara Todd and was a lifelong resident of this area. Jane was a homemaker and was known to be crafty with her floral arrangements. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was known as "Mom Mom". Jane adored her family and treasured spending time with them.