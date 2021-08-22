Cancel
Manheim, PA

Sheryl J. Morin

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheryl J. Morin, 69, Yeoman First Class U.S. Naval Reserves (Retired), of Manheim, PA, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of Paul P. Morin, having celebrated 29 years of marriage. Born in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Florence (Weiland) Godwin. She was a graduate of Manchester High School in Akron, OH. Sheryl was an avid baker and always filled the house with the aroma of her baking creations. She was always up for a competitive card game of "Queen of Spades." Sheryl had a strong love of all things fun and festive and always looked forward to decorating for all the holidays. On the weekends, she especially enjoyed her special time taking car rides around the county with Paul and her sweet fur baby Mia. Sheryl had a lifetime of stories from her trips around the world and adored traveling and exploring. She cherished the time spent with her daughter Marissa - all the adventures, coffee dates, and trips to paint pottery.

