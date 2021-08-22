Jeffrey N. Kulp, 63, of Winlock, WA, died August 11, 2021 after a short illness. Jeff was born August 13, 1957, to Robert and Anna Mae Kulp, Manheim. He was a 1976 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Jeff's love of the outdoors first took him to live in AZ and then WA. He was employed as a machinist at Cascade Hydraulics & Machine. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching deer from his back porch, as well as singing on occasion at Castle Rock United Methodist Church.