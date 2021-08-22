Cancel
MLB

Bubic shines in no-no bid

ksal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Kris Bubic had almost a week to put his last start behind him. After getting tagged for seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Cardinals Sunday, Bubic bounced back to beat the Cubs, 4-2, at Wrigley Field Saturday afternoon. Bubic threw a no-hitter through six innings. He...

MLBMLB

'This one’s tough': Bubic pelted early in loss

KANSAS CITY -- Kris Bubic had already allowed three runs by the time he worked Lars Nootbaar into a two-strike count in the first inning Sunday afternoon, but Bubic also had two outs and was looking to get out of the frame with minimal damage and a minimal pitch count.
MLBTimes Daily

Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals beat Chicago, Kris Bubic misses no-hitter

(Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports) The severe weather that never arrived at Wrigley Field Saturday afternoon will, for a long time, make the KC Royals and Kris Bubic wonder what might have been. It was at the end of the Royals’ half of the seventh inning that the fears...
MLBYardbarker

Bubic owns Chicago, KC wins 4-2

Can you still call it a rain delay if there is no rain? Kris Bubic has had a very up-and-down season in 2021. He was initially assigned to AAA Omaha to start the season after a poor Spring Training, was recalled to pitch out of the bullpen, pitched so well there that he forced himself back into the rotation, and since rejoining the rotation has had some good starts and some bad starts with the only guarantee that no one has any idea how good the next one will be. It is fitting, then, that Bubic followed up the worst start of his career last weekend in St. Louis with what is likely the best start of his career today in Chicago. Hopefully, fellow sophomore Brady Singer was watching because this is what can happen when a pitcher has three pitches and all three are working. Through six innings Bubic allowed a single baserunner; he walked Frank “The Tank” Schwindel in the first inning and then the Cubs could do nothing. Bubic set a career-high in strikeouts at nine in six innings; five on changeups,
MLBkion546.com

Royals’ Bubic loses no-hit bid in 7th inning after delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated. When the game resumed, Bubic walked Frank Schwindel and surrendered a two-run homer by Patrick Wisdom for Chicago’s first hit.
MLBchatsports.com

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny is upset about a weather delay during pitcher Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid versus the Chicago Cubs: ‘I’ve never seen anything like that’

Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic was cruising through the Chicago Cubs lineup Saturday with a no-hitter through six innings. Suddenly the game was delayed in the seventh by the threat of bad weather, and the tarp came out on the field. But no more than a few drops of rain fell, and no lightning was in sight.
MLBKVOE

Kris Bubic pitches Royals past Cubs 4-2

The Kansas City Royals outscored the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Saturday. Kris Bubic held the Cubs hitless for 6 innings before a 34-minute lightning delay. Whit Merrifield scored on a wild pitch and on a double steal. Emmanuel Rivera scored on a Nicky Lopez single. And Andrew Benintendi was ruled safe...
MLBallfans.co

Royals’ Matheny livid after rainless delay interrupts Bubic’s no-hit bid

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny was fuming that a rainless weather delay interrupted starter Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid. Bubic held the Chicago Cubs hitless through six innings at Wrigley Field but was forced to sit during a 30-plus-minute weather delay. He walked the first batter and gave up a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom when he returned.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic deals six innings of no-hit ball in Royals victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Bubic's pitching helps Royals beat woeful Cubs

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic took a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead Kansas City to a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Bubic (4-6) gave up two runs on one hit in 6 1/3 innings for Kansas City, which notched its fifth victory in the past six games. Nicky Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases to lead the Royals on offense.
MLBksal.com

Hernández, ‘relentless’ offense seal sweep

CHICAGO — With a 9-1 victory over the Cubs on Sunday afternoon, the Royals completed a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field, capping off a week in which they went 6-1 against the Astros and Cubs. “I just like the style of baseball the guys are playing right now,” manager Mike...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Royals turn to Kris Bubic in game vs. Mariners

Sometimes, learning at the major-league level can be a roller coaster for young pitchers. For example, take Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic and Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, who are scheduled to oppose each other Friday night in Seattle. Two starts ago against the St. Louis Cardinals, Bubic (4-6, 4.94...
MLBallfans.co

Keller exits with shoulder discomfort

SEATTLE — The lack of fastball command that caused Brad Keller to throw 79 pitches into the fifth inning against the Mariners wasn’t as worrisome as the final pitch the Royals starter threw Thursday night. After a sinker down the middle led to Kyle Seager’s home run in the bottom...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Why Nicky Lopez should be the 2022 shortstop

Anything can happen between now and Oct. 3 when the KC Royals conclude their 2021 season with a home game against the Twins. Nicky Lopez, for example, could slump miserably at the plate and ruin the surprisingly excellent season he’s having. If that doesn’t occur, something else should. As soon...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays claim veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers

The Blue Jays have claimed outfielder Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Royals, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). Neither club has formally announced the move just yet. Kansas City never formally designated Dyson for assignment, but it’s not uncommon for clubs to quietly place a player on waivers...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ian Happ is the Designated Hitter

The White Sox have taken the first four games of the season, but there’s still two remaining. Let’s see if Alec Mills and this group of Cubs hitters can take down Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, LF. 2. Frank Schwindel, 1B. 3. Ian...
MLBksal.com

Salvy’s slam lifts Royals over Mariners

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez came through once again for the Royals, and on Thursday, it was in a grand way. Perez’s grand slam rocketed the Royals to a 6-4 series-opening win over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, snapping Kansas City’s two-game losing streak and giving the club its eighth win in the past 11 games.

